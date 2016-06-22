Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent’ Drives NBC Win

NBC won the Tuesday broadcast battle with a 1.9 score in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. It was the only broadcast network over a 1.0, with ABC at 0.9/3, CBS at 0.8/3, Fox at 0.6/2 and The CW at 0.3/1 on a repeat-rich night.

On NBC, America’s Got Talent was down 8% from last week at 2.3, while variety show Maya & Marty scored a 1.1, down 22%.

On ABC, a pair of repeats led into Uncle Buck at 1.0, off 33% from its debut, then To Tell the Truth at a flat 1.0.

CBS had repeats before the series finale of Person of Interest at its usual 1.0.

On Fox, Hotel Hell grew 14% to 0.8 and Coupled was flat at a 0.5.

CW featured a Flash repeat, then Containment at a flat 0.3.