Primetime Ratings: 'Talent' and 'Parenthood' Premiere Lead toNBC Victory

NBC won the

ratings battle Tuesday night with an overall 2.4 rating/7 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent's

penultimate episode drew a 3.6 at 9 p.m., up 24%, and the season-three debut of Parenthood

had a 2.3, down 15% from last season's premiere. It's Worth What? drew a

1.1 at 8 p.m.

The CW, which drew

a 1.0/3, was the other network to debut their fall lineup. Sarah Michelle

Gellar's return to the network in Ringer drew a 1.2, in line with CW's

past premieres (last season Hellcats debuted at 1.2 and Nikita

bowed at 1.4). Its lead-in 90210 began its new season with a 0.8, down

11% from last season.

ABC finished with

a 1.7/5. The ABC News special, Jacqueline Kennedy: In Her Own Words drew

a 1.6 from 9-11 p.m., while Wipeout scored a 2.0 at 8 p.m.

CBS, which

finished first in total viewers, aired repeats for a 1.6.

Fox rounded out

the evening with a lineup of repeats for a 0.9.