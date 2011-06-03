PrimetimeRatings: 'SYTYCD' Drops 15%; Much-Delayed 'Love Bites' Struggles in Premiere
ABC rode the back
of Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James to take the Thursday ratings victory with an
overall 4.4 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers.
Game Two of the 2011 NBA Finals drew a preliminary rating of 5.5 during the
9-11 p.m. slot (the game ran into late-night programming and due to the nature
of live sports, ratings are only approximate), which was even with Game One on
Tuesday and up 10% from last year's Game Two during the primetime hours.
Earlier in the night, the special Jimmy Kimmel Live at 8 p.m. drew a 1.9, down 14% from Tuesday and Buick Regal NBA
Countdown scored a 2.6, down two tenths from Game One.
Fox came in second
at 2.1/7. So You Think You Can Dance? dropped 15% from last Thursday's
two-hour premiere to a 2.8.
NBC, which had a
1.0/3, finally premiered Love Bites after much delay and cast shakeups. Bites
scored a 1.0.
CBS (1.8/5) and
The CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.
