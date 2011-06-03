PrimetimeRatings: 'SYTYCD' Drops 15%; Much-Delayed 'Love Bites' Struggles in Premiere

ABC rode the back

of Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James to take the Thursday ratings victory with an

overall 4.4 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers.

Game Two of the 2011 NBA Finals drew a preliminary rating of 5.5 during the

9-11 p.m. slot (the game ran into late-night programming and due to the nature

of live sports, ratings are only approximate), which was even with Game One on

Tuesday and up 10% from last year's Game Two during the primetime hours.

Earlier in the night, the special Jimmy Kimmel Live at 8 p.m. drew a 1.9, down 14% from Tuesday and Buick Regal NBA

Countdown scored a 2.6, down two tenths from Game One.

Fox came in second

at 2.1/7. So You Think You Can Dance? dropped 15% from last Thursday's

two-hour premiere to a 2.8.

NBC, which had a

1.0/3, finally premiered Love Bites after much delay and cast shakeups. Bites

scored a 1.0.

CBS (1.8/5) and

The CW (0.4/1) aired repeats.