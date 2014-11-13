Primetime Ratings: ‘SVU,’ 'Chicago P.D.’ Post Big Gains

A crossover event yielded big ratings gains for Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. Wednesday night, as both shows featured a storyline that continued from fellow NBC procedural Chicago Fire Tuesday. Chicago P.D. was up 57% from last week with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, and drew its most total viewers ever with 9.5 million. SVU was up 50% at 2.4—just one tenth of a point behind its lead-in, The Voice, which aired outside its normal time period. NBC led all broadcasters with an average 2.4 rating and 7 share.

ABC finished second with a 2.1/6. Modern Family was the night’s top rated show, down 11% from its most recent original episode with a 3.1. Black-ish followed with a 2.5, down 7%. The Middle led off the night for ABC with a 1.9, down one tenth of a point, and led into The Goldbergs, also down one tenth at 2.1. Nashville was even at 1.4.

CBS was third at 2.0/6. Survivor (even with last week) and Criminal Minds (up 10%) each drew a 2.3. Stalker was down one tenth of a point at 1.4.

Fox came in fourth with a 1.2/4. Hell’s Kitchen was up 15% from last week at 1.5. Red Band Society was even at 0.9.

The CW averaged a 0.7/2. Arrow was down 18% at 0.9. The 100 gained one tenth of a point to 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Arrow drew a 0.8 and The 100 a 0.4.