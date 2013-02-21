Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Up Slightly From Premiere

The second episode of CBS' Survivor was up a tenth

from last week's lowest-ever premiere to a 2.5 rating with adults 18-49 on

Wednesday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Criminal Minds

followed by falling a tenth to a 2.7, tying a series low, while CSI

rebounded 21% from last week to a 2.3. CBS took second on the night with an

overall 2.5 rating/7 share.

Fox won the night as American Idol fell 5% to a 4.1.

ABC came in third with an overall 2.1/6. The Middle

rose 16% to a 2.2, Neighbors improved 12% to a 1.9 and Modern Family

was up 3% to a 3.9. Suburgatory was the lone decline, falling 5% to a

2.0. At 10 p.m., the network aired the 20/20 special MadAbout

Oscar with Katie Couric, which drew a 1.3 rating.

NBC's Whitney tied its series low 1.1 rating, falling

8% from last week and Guys With Kids rose 10% to a 1.1 as well. Law

& Order: SVU rose 13% to a 1.7 and Chicago Fire stayed at a 1.9.

NBC ended up in fourth with a 1.5/4.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.9/3. Arrow fell

two tenths in the net's targeted 18-34 demo to a 0.8 and also with 18-49s to a

0.9. Supernatural was also down two tenths with 18-34s to a

0.7 and down a tenth with 18-49s at 0.9.