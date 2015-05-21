Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor,' 'Modern Family' Finales Lead Wednesday

CBS led the final night of the 2014-15 TV season with an overall 2.1 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The finale of Survivor was down 4% from last week and down 15% from last season with a 2.2, tying Modern Family as the night's top-rated show. The reunion special was down 11% from last year with a 1.7.

ABC was in second with a 1.4/5. Following the premiere of 500 Questions, which drew a meager 1.2 rating, Modern Family ended its season with a series-low 2.2, down 19% from last week. Black-ish closed out its freshman season with a series-low 1.6, falling 20% from last week. At 10 p.m., Celebrity Wife Swap returned to a 1.0, even with last year's premiere.

NBC's Mysteries of Laura ended its debut season with a 1.1, up 10% from last week. Law & Order: SVU was down 13% from last year's finale with a 1.4 and Chicago P.D. tied its series-low 1.4 rating for its second season closer. NBC finished with a 1.3/5.

Fox returned MasterChef to a 1.2, down 20% from last year's premiere.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.5/2. Supernatural closed out its 10th season with a 0.7, even with last week but down 42% from last year.