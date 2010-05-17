Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Finale Tops ABC's Finale Sunday Lineup

The finale of Survivor: Heroes v. Villains and its reunion show lead CBS to the ratings win over “finale Sunday” for ABC’s lineup.

The finale of Survivor: Heroes v. Villains

scored a 4.2 adults 18-49 rating, that’s down just 2% from last

spring’s finale, which is very good in broadcast television today. The

10pm Survivor reunion show pulled a 3.7

rating, which was down just 3% from last spring’s reunion. That wraps a

good ratings season for the show.

