Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Finale Tops ABC's Finale Sunday Lineup
The finale of Survivor: Heroes v. Villains and its reunion show lead CBS to the ratings win over “finale Sunday” for ABC’s lineup.
The finale of Survivor: Heroes v. Villains
scored a 4.2 adults 18-49 rating, that’s down just 2% from last
spring’s finale, which is very good in broadcast television today. The
10pm Survivor reunion show pulled a 3.7
rating, which was down just 3% from last spring’s reunion. That wraps a
good ratings season for the show.
