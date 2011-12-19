Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Finale On Par With Last Year
Boosted by NFL
overrun and the season finale and reunion show of Survivor, CBS was able
to overtake NBC for the Sunday victory, with an overall 4.5 rating/11 share in
the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour finale
drew a 4.2 from 8-10 p.m., up 35% from last Wednesday's episode. The one-hour
reunion show drew a 3.4 at 10 p.m. Both airings were on par with last December's
finale. (It should be noted that final adjustments will likely have CBS in
second.)
NBC received an
overall 4.3/11. Its airing of the Baltimore Ravens-San Diego Chargers game was
down from last week's prelims, drawing a 5.2 from 8:30-11 p.m. Football Night
in America drew a 3.7 from 8-8:30 p.m.
Fox aired mostly
repeats, save for a new Allen Gregory, which drew a 1.5 at 8:30 p.m. The
network posted an overall 1.8/5.
ABC finished with
a 1.3/3. Following a repeat of Once Upon a Time, the net aired The
Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause from 9-11 p.m. for a 1.3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.