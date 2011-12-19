Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Finale On Par With Last Year

Boosted by NFL

overrun and the season finale and reunion show of Survivor, CBS was able

to overtake NBC for the Sunday victory, with an overall 4.5 rating/11 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour finale

drew a 4.2 from 8-10 p.m., up 35% from last Wednesday's episode. The one-hour

reunion show drew a 3.4 at 10 p.m. Both airings were on par with last December's

finale. (It should be noted that final adjustments will likely have CBS in

second.)

NBC received an

overall 4.3/11. Its airing of the Baltimore Ravens-San Diego Chargers game was

down from last week's prelims, drawing a 5.2 from 8:30-11 p.m. Football Night

in America drew a 3.7 from 8-8:30 p.m.

Fox aired mostly

repeats, save for a new Allen Gregory, which drew a 1.5 at 8:30 p.m. The

network posted an overall 1.8/5.

ABC finished with

a 1.3/3. Following a repeat of Once Upon a Time, the net aired The

Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause from 9-11 p.m. for a 1.3.