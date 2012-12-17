Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Finale Down From Last Fall

CBS, which saw its lineup delayed Sunday by an hour due to

NFL overrun and President Barack Obama's speech at the Newtown, Conn., vigil,

finished in second with an overall 4.9 rating/12 share with adults 18-49,

according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The two-hour Survivor finale

from 9-11 p.m. drew a 3.2, down 20% from last fall's finale. The Survivor

reunion show aired outside of primetime.

NBC won again with an overall 6.2/15. The San Francisco

49ers-New England Patriots game was up 10% in the fast nationals to a 7.6. Football

Night in America was up a tenth to a 3.8.

Fox's lineup was altered due to Obama's speech. At 7:30

p.m., The Cleveland Show was down 13% from two weeks ago to a 1.4 and The

Simpsons struggled with the weak lead-in, falling 44% to a 1.9. Bob's

Burgers aired from 8:30-8:33 p.m., Obama's speech aired from 8:33-8:56pm,

then Bob's Burgers resumed from 8:56-9:23 p.m. The animated comedy drew

a very-preliminary 1.6. Fox finished the night with a 1.5/4.

ABC rounded out the night with a 1.1/3. The special Bachelorette:

Ashley and JP's Wedding drew just a 0.9 from 9-11 p.m.