Primetime Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Finale Adjusted Up, Ties 'Idol'

CBS' Survivor season finale was adjusted up one tenth of a ratings point in final live-plus-same day Nielsen ratings Thursday, placing it in a tie with Fox's American Idol finale. Both shows finished at 2.6 among adults 18-49.

American Idol was down 28% from last season’s finale, and up 24% from last Wednesday’s episode. Fox averaged a 9 share and finished as the night’s top network.

CBS finished second with a 2.4/8. Survivor was down one tenth from last spring’s finale, which aired on a Sunday. The post-finale reunion special was down 18% from last spring’s reunion at 1.8.

ABC finished third with a 1.8/6. The one-hour season finale of The Middle was even with last year’s season finale and up one tenth from last week’s episode at 2.0. Modern Family was down one tenth from last season’s finale at 3.6, but up 13% from last week’s episode. The series finale of Mixology was even with last week at 1.3. The season-two premiere of crime drama Motive was down 31% from its series premiere last May at 0.9.

NBC came in fourth at 1.4/5. The series finale of Revolution tied its series low at 1.1, down one tenth from last week. Law & Order: SVU’s season finale drew a 1.6, down one tenth from last season’s finale and even with the last week’s episode. Chicago P.D.’s season finale was up one tenth from last week at 1.6.

The CW averaged a 0.4/1. The 100 drew a 0.5 in 18-49, down one tenth from last week, and a 0.3 in the network’s target 18-34 demo.