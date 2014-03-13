Primetime Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Edges Out ‘Idol’ in Early Numbers

Survivor drew a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, up one tenth from last week. If the ratings for both shows stay the same when updated later Thursday, the CBS series will have beaten American Idol in the common hour for the first time ever. CBS has preemptions in some markets due to college basketball, so ratings may change.

American Idol averaged a 2.4 and a 7 share over two hours, but averaged a 2.3 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., when it overlaps with Survivor. Fox was the night’s top network.

CBS finished second with a 2.3/7. Criminal Minds declined 12% to 2.3. CSI grew 18% to 2.0.

Modern Family drew a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night to finish as the top broadcast show of the evening. The show was down one tenth from last week. ABC kicked off the night with The Middle, which finished even with last week at 1.9. Suburgatory declined 18% to 1.4, tying a series low. Mixology declined 12% to 1.5. Nashville was down one tenth at 1.4. ABC finished third with a 1.8 rating and a 6 share.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.5/5. Revolution was even with last week’s series low at 1.3. Law & Order: SVU was even with last week at 1.6. Chicago P.D. was up one tenth from last week at 1.6.

The CW drew a 0.3/1 with reruns.