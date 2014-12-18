Primetime Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Draws Lowest Ratings for Finale

The season finale of CBS’ Survivor drew a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, its lowest rated finale. After-show special Survivor Reunion was down 11% from last fall’s reunion special at 1.7. CBS averaged a 2.2 rating and 7 share to finish as the night’s top network.

ABC, Fox and NBC each averaged a 1.3/4. Fox’s two-hour Hell’s Kitchen finale was even with last week’s episode. NBC’s holiday specials Michael Buble’s Christmas in New York and The Sing-Off special holiday edition each earned a 1.3. ABC aired reruns.

The CW averaged a 0.5/2. The fall finale of The 100 was down 17% from last week at 0.5.