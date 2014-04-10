Primetime Ratings: ‘Survivor,’ CBS Top Wednesday Night

Survivor drew a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, up one tenth from last week to finish as the evening’s top broadcast show. Criminal Minds was down 12% from last week at 2.3. CSI was down one tenth from last week at 1.7. CBS was the night’s top broadcaster with an average 2.1 rating and 7 share.

Fox’s American Idol was down one tenth from last Wednesday at 2.0 and earned a 6 share. Fox finished second on the night.

NBC came in third with a 1.5/5. Law & Order: SVU climbed 18% from last week to 2.0. Chicago P.D. was even with last week at 1.6/5.

ABC finished fourth with a 1.0/3. Mixology, ABC’s only original for the night, drew a 1.1—down 31% from last week and lower than the network’s reruns of The Middle and Modern Family.

The CW earned a 0.5/1. The 100 was down one tenth from last week at 0.5. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The 100 drew a 0.3.