Primetime Ratings: ‘Surviving Jack’ Premieres Soft Post-‘Idol'

Fox’s new comedy Surviving Jack premiered to a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, making a somewhat soft debut. Fox kicked off the night with Hell’s Kitchen, which was even with last week at 1.8. American Idol’s shortened half-hour results show debuted ahead of Jack, drawing a series-low 1.9—down one tenth from last Thursday’s one-hour average. Fox finished third among the broadcasters with a 1.7 rating and a 5 share.

Early numbers for CBS indicated that the network won the night with a 2.5/8 and a lineup of men’s NCAA tournament college basketball. Due to the nature of live sports, those numbers are subject to change later Friday.

ABC finished second with a 2.2/7. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland was up one tenth from last week at 0.9. Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal also each grew one tenth, to 2.5 and 3.1, respectively. Scandal was the night’s top-rated show.

NBC finished fourth with a 1.2/4. The network aired reruns of Hollywood Game Night, followed by a new episode of Parenthood, which was up one tenth from last Thursday at 1.4.

The CW finished with a 0.7/2. The Vampire Diaries fell 36% to a series-low 0.7. Reign declined one tenth to 0.6. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Vampire Diaries drew a 0.8 and Reign drew a 0.5.