Primetime Ratings: Supersized 'Hell's Kitchen' Leads to Fox Win

Fox's two-hour edition of Hell's Kitchen propelled

the network to ratings victory Monday night with an overall 2.6 rating/7 share

in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Hell's Kitchen was

down 7% from last week's one-hour episode.

ABC scored a 1.8/5. Bachelor Pad grew a tenth to a 2.2.

NBC finished with an overall 1.4/4. Unlike last week's repeats, the network

aired the two-hour season finale of G4's American Ninja Warrior. The

show drew a 1.7, but boosted the net's ratings in comparison to last week's primetime repeats of America's Got Talent and Harry's Law, which drew an average of 0.9.

CBS (1.3/3) and The CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.