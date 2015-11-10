Primetime Ratings: ‘Supergirl’ Takes a Tumble

NBC grabbed the Monday ratings title, with The Voice pacing the Peacock to a decisive title. NBC registered a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, along with a 9 share. ABC was runner up with a 1.7/5, then CBS at 1.6/5, including a disappointing showing from Supergirl, Fox at 1.0/3 and The CW at 0.3/1.

The broadcast programs were up against Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The Voice popped a 3.2 in the 18-49 demo, same as last week, and Blindspot, which was renewed for next season, a similarly flat 2.2.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars showed a 2.0, flat with last week, then Castle posted a 1.0, down 23% from its last airing.

On CBS, Supergirl scored a 1.7, down 23% from last week, and Scorpion a 1.8, off 5%, before NCIS: Los Angeles posted a flat 1.2.

Fox’s Gotham averaged a 1.6, same as its last airing, before a repeat of Bones.

The CW offered Crazy Ex-Girlfriend at a flat 0.3, then Jane the Virgin at 0.4, also flat with last week.