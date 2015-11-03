Primetime Ratings: ‘Supergirl’ Falls Back to Earth

CBS’ Supergirl scored a 2.2 rating in viewers 18-49 in the rookie drama’s second airing Monday, according to Nielsen’s overnights, a steep drop from the premiere’s 3.2.

NBC won the night with a 2.9 rating/9 share, ahead of CBS’ 1.8/5, ABC’s 1.7/5, Fox’s 1.1/3 and The CW’s 0.4/1.

NBC’s The Voice had 11.9 million viewers overall, good for a 3.2 in adults 18-49, up 3% from last week. Blindspot had a 2.2, flat with last Monday.

Supergirl enjoyed a heavy Big Bang Theory lead in last week, but was on its own this week as ratings slid 31%. Besides Supergirl, CBS offered Scorpion, at a flat 1.9, and NCIS: Los Angeles at 1.2, down 8% from when it last aired, two weeks before.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars showed a 2.0, up 5%, then Countdown to the CMA Awards with a 1.0.

Over on Fox, Gotham posted a 1.6, up 7%, before Minority Report scored a flat 0.7.

Finally, on The CW, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend scored a 0.3, up 50%, while Jane the Virgin had a 0.4, a 33% gain from the previous week.

The broadcast shows were up against Monday Night Football on ESPN, among other things.