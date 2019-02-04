Primetime Ratings: Super Bowl Down on CBS

CBS did a 24.4 rating in viewers 18-49 during Sunday prime, per the Nielsen overnights, as the New England Patriots offed the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. CBS did a 67 share for the night.

Around 69 million total viewers watched the game. While it was a tight game, casual fans probably found the game to be a bore, with just one touchdown scored. The Patriots won 13-3.

Last year’s Super Bowl, with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Patriots in a 41-33 barnburner, got a 33.4 rating in viewers 18-49, with 103 million total viewers.

In a way-distant second Sunday night were both Telemundo and Univision at 0.4/1. Pacing Telemundo was La Voz at 0.5, while Mira Quien Baila All Stars did a 0.4 for Univision from 8 to 10 p.m.

ABC, Fox and NBC all got a 0.3/1. All three put repeats against the big game.

The CW did a 0.1/0 with repeats.