Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Wins Against Thin Competition

Sunday Night Football carried NBC to an easy ratings victory on an evening stacked with reruns. The Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup averaged a 12.7 and 21 share in metered-market household ratings Sunday night.

Fox, whose Sunday NFL coverage overtook the first hour of primetime on the East Coast and was followed by reruns, finished second among broadcasters with an average 3.1 rating and 9 share among adults 18-49.

CBS was the only network to air original non-sports programming, averaging a 1.7 rating and 5 share among adults 18-49. Due to NFL overrun, ratings for individual CBS shows were not immediately available Monday. Ratings for CBS and Fox are subject to change later Monday when time-zone adjusted ratings are made available.

ABC averaged a 0.5 / 1 with reruns.