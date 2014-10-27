Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Tops World Series

The NFL and the World Series went head to head Sunday night, with football getting the better of the matchup. The Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints drew an 11.4 household rating on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in metered market Nielsen numbers. Fox’s game five of the World Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals drew an 8.2 metered market household rating.

CBS averaged a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 and an 8 share. Newsmagazine 60 Minutes, benefitting from overruns from late-afternoon football, drew a 2.4 rating, doubling its number from the previous Sunday. Madam Secretary and The Good Wife were even with last week at 1.5 and 1.4, respectively.

ABC’s Star Wars Rebels special drew a 0.6. Once Upon a Time was down 15% from last week at 2.3. Resurrection (1.2, down 14%) and Revenge (1.1, down 15%) hit series lows.

(Photo Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)