Primetime Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Tops Rerun-Heavy Sunday
By Luke McCord
NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football dominated a rerun-filled Sunday with a 4.3 rating/14 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
Fox finished in second with a 2.2/7, airing repeats and an hour of NFL overrun.
CBS came in third with a 1.1/4. 60 Minutes pulled in a 1.4, down 48%, while Undercover Boss dipped 13% to a 1.4.
ABC, in repeats, finished in fourth with a 0.5/2.
