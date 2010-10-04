Primetime Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Stays Strong with New Ratings Record

Sunday night was an easy win for NBC thanks to Sunday Night Football, which held its position as the top broadcast of the night for the fourth straight week.

The Giants v. Bears game pulled a 14.2 rating/22 share overnight, the best for an NFL primetime game in October in 10 years. The game was also up 19% from last year's week four game. Total viewers likely to exceed 20 million, according to the network.

Fox took second place last night with an overall 4.3/11 in the key adults demo, thanks in part to some football overrun, improving The Simpsons by 11% from last week to a 4.1/11 with adults 18-49. The Cleveland Show followed, holding steady with 6.7 million viewers and a 3.1/8 in the same demo. Family Guy fell at 9 p.m., dropping to a 3.9/9 from last week's hour-long premiere. American Dad's season debut tumbled 19% from last year to a 2.9/7 and 6.1 million viewers.

CBS placed third, with CSI: Miami making a solid return. The series won the 10 p.m. hour with a 3.2/8 among adults 18-49 and 11.8 million viewers, though was down (not surprisingly) by 26% from last year's Monday premiere. The procedural was also up 52% from the debut of Cold Case, which held the same slot last fall, and managed to hold out against ABC's Brothers & Sisters, up a notch this week to 7.8 million viewers and a 3.0/8 among key adults.

Miami was lead-in by Undercover Boss, up 5% from last week's debut to a 4.0/9 and 12.5 million viewers. The Amazing Race didn't fare as well in its second week, down 18% with adults 18-49 to a 3.3/8.

ABC rounded out the night in fourth place, with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Desperate Housewives holding steady at a 2.5/6 and a 4.3/10, respectively, with adults 18-49.