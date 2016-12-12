Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Spikes as NBC Wins

NBC won the broadcast ratings race Sunday with a 6.1 rating/19 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Football Night in America rose 42% from last week to a 3.7, while Sunday Night Football—featuring the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants—rose 26% to a 7.7.

Fox came in second with a 2.5/8. Football overrun scored a 5.5, while The OT followed with a 3.8. The Simpsons matched last week’s 2.4, and Son of Zorn was flat with a 1.3. Family Guy dropped 13% to a 1.4, while Last Man on Earth fell a tenth to a 1.0.

ABC finished in third with a 1.3/4. America’s Funniest Home Videos was flat at 1.0. An airing of the movie Frozen did a 1.7, and special The Making of Frozen: A Return to Arendelle scored a 0.9.

CBS trailed in fourth with a 0.8/3. Football overrun did a 1.4, while 60 Minutes slipped 21% to a 1.1. Special The Dick Van Dyke Show – Now in Living Color! earned a 0.7, as did Madam Secretary. Elementary scored a 0.5.