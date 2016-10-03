Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Slips But Powers NBC to Win

NBC took the top spot Sunday night with a 5.0 rating/16 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Football Night in America matched last week’s 3.1, while Sunday Night Football—with the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers—pulled in a 6.1, down 20% from final numbers last week.

Fox finished in second with a 2.8/9. NFL overrun scored a 5.9, while The OT earned a 4.3. Spurred by the overrun, The Simpsons jumped 86% to a 2.6. Son of Zorn rose 46% to a 1.6, Family Guy spiked 23% to a 1.6, and The Last Man on Earth bumped up 11% to a 1.0.

CBS followed with a 1.2/4. 60 Minutes earned a 1.4, down from last week’s 2.6. NCIS: Los Angeles matched last week’s 1.5. Madam Secretary and Elementary both fell three tenths from previous season premieres to 1.1 and 0.8, respectively.

ABC came in fourth with a 1.0/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos slipped a tenth from last season’s premiere to a 1.0. Once Upon a Time fell a tenth from last week to a 1.1, while Secrets and Lies dropped a tenth to a 0.9. Quantico was even at a 1.0.