Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Slips on NBC

NBC won the Sunday ratings race, Sunday Night Football leading it to a 3.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. In second was NFL-fueled CBS at 2.1/9.

Football Night in America did a flat 1.9 on NBC and the pre-game a 3.8, down 22% from last week. The game, Chicago Bears versus Los Angeles Rams, rated a 4.3, a 27% drop from Vikings-Cowboys last week.

CBS had Patriots versus Eagles as prime started. 60 Minutes did a 3.3 (last week’s episode, with no football lead-in, did a 0.8) and God Friended Me shot up 67% to 1.0. NCIS: Los Angeles gained a tenth of a point for a 0.7 and Madam Secretary went up 100% to 0.6.

Fox got a 0.7/3 and ABC a 0.6/3. Fox had comedy reruns, then The Simpsons at 0.8 (it did a 2.1 with a football lead-in last week) and Bless the Harts fell 33% to 0.6. Bob’s Burgers and The Family Guy both did a 0.8, Bob’s flat and Family Guy down a tenth.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos went up 14% to 0.8 and Kids Say the Darndest Things fell 14% to 0.6. Shark Tank slid 25% to 0.6 and The Rookie dropped 17% to 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.5 across three hours, up a tenth from last week. The finale of El Secreto de Selena was also up a tenth at 0.3. On Univision, Aqui Y Ahora fell 25% to 0.3 and two hours of Reina de la Cancion was a flat 0.4. Cronicas scored a level 0.3.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Batwoman got a 0.3 and Supergirl a 0.2. Both were flat.