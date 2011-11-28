Primetime Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Scores Another NBC Win

NBC scored another win with Sunday Night Football, posting an overall 5.4 rating/13 share in

the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Steelers-Chiefs game

earned a preliminary 6.7 (due to the nature of live sports, ratings are subject

to higher than normal adjustments). Earlier, Football Night in America netted a 4.7.

ABC's Once Upon a

Time returned from its last airing on Nov. 13 down 11% to a 3.4, its series

low. The network aired the made-for-TV movie Have a Little Faith from author Mitch Albom at 9 p.m. to a 1.1,

placing the network in last for a 1.8/4.

Fox aired its Animation Domination lineup for an overall 2.4/6,

landing in third place. New series Allen

Gregory tumbled 21% to a 1.5. The

Simpsons was down a tenth to a 2.6, while Family Guy slipped 13% to a 2.8. American Dad was down 8% to a 2.2.

CBS' only new show of the night, The Amazing Race, slipped 14% to a 2.4. The network secured second place

with a 3.6/8.