Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Up as NBC Wins

NBC rolled to a prime title Sunday, riding Sunday Night Football to a 4.9 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 17 share. That topped the 2.0/7 that Fox put up.

Football Night in America grew 21% to 3.4 on NBC, and the game, Eagles versus Seahawks, went up a tenth of a point to 5.2.

Fox had The OT at 2.7, then The Simpsons at 1.7, up 55% from its last original airing two weeks ago. Ghosted grew 25% to 1.0, Family Guy went up 22% to 1.1 and Last Man on Earth was up a tenth at 0.8.

CBS did a 1.2/4, as 60 Minutes slipped 20% to 1.2. The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special did a 1.5, and an NCIS: Los Angeles repeat closed out prime.

ABC was at 0.9/3. An America’s Funniest Home Videos repeat led into a new episode, which was down 17% at 1.0. Shark Tank was down 10% to 0.9 and was followed by a repeated Shark Tank.

Univision was at 0.4/1 and Telemundo at 0.3/1.