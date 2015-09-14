Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football,’ NBC Dominate Sunday

NBC topped Sunday night with a 7.6 rating/23 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. NBC’s coverage of the New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys earned a 9.2, up 15% from last year’s opener. Due to the nature of live sports, ratings are tentative and subject to change.

CBS came in second with a 2.2/7. NFL overrun pulled in a 6.2, while Big Brother rose 5% from last week to a 2.2.

ABC finished in third with a 1.2/4. The Miss America Competition was flat with last year’s fast affiliate numbers at a 1.5.

Fox pulled in a 0.9 with repeats and NFL overrun.