Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ For the Win

NBC won Sunday prime ratings by a mile, with the premiere of Sunday Night Football pacing the net to a 5.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 22 share. In second was NFL-fueled Fox at 2.7/11.

Football Night in America got a 3.0 on NBC and the game, Patriots versus Steelers, a 6.6. NBC said the broadcast was up 3% in metered market households from last year.

Fox had Giants-Cowboys creep into prime, then The OT at 4.3. Comedy reruns followed.

CBS did a 0.7/3 and ABC a 0.5/2. On CBS it was 60 Minutes up 60% at 0.8 and Big Brother up 33% to 1.2, then an NCIS: Los Angeles repeat.

On ABC, it was repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos and Celebrity Family Feud. $100,000 Pyramid fell 17% to 0.5 and To Tell the Truth slid 33% to 0.4.

Telemundo got a 0.4/2. Three hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos got a 0.4 and El Secreto de Selena a 0.3.

Univision did a 0.2/1. The premiere of Enamorandonos got a 0.2, as did Aqui y Ahora and Cronicas.

The CW scored a 0.1/1 with repeats.