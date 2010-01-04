Primetime Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Finishes On Top

Of course the final Sunday Night Football game lifted NBC to the ratings win for the night, but a lopsided game, a Fox football overrun and CBS repeats gave both Fox and ABC a chance for an up night with their new episodes.

Compared to their last original airings on 12/13/09 the early Fox lineup was all up. The Simpsons tallied a 4.0 rating for adults 18-49, up 25%. The Cleveland Show was up 10% to a 3.3 rating, and Family Guy was up 3% to a 3.9 rating. Only American Dad was down, falling 10% to a 2.8 rating.

