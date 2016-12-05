Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Down But NBC Wins

It being autumn in America and all, football ruled the night. Sunday Night Football did a 5.1 on NBC, down 12% from last week, leading out of a 3.2 Football Night in America. (The pre-game did a 3.1 last week.) With the Seattle Seahawks crushing the Carolina Panthers, the blowout nature of the game did not help ratings.

NBC won easily at 4.7 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 14 share, ahead of Fox’s football-fueled 2.7/8, CBS’ 1.0/3 and ABC’s 0.8/2.

Fox had an NFL overrun setting up The OT at 4.1. The Simpsons did a 2.4, up from last week’s 1.3, while Son of Zorn was down 19% from its last new airing three weeks ago at 1.3. Family Guy grew 23% to 1.6, while Last Man on Earth climbed 22% to 1.1.

On CBS, 60 Minutes did a 1.5 before repeats, down from last week’s football-aided 2.3.

On ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos scored a 0.9, down 18%, Once Upon a Time a 0.9, down 10%, and a two-hour Secrets and Lies finale a flat 0.7.