Primetime Ratings: ‘Sunday Night Football’ Down Against Debate

UPDATED: NBC scored a decisive win Sunday night among broadcasters, with Sunday Night Football leading the network to a 4.8 rating in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 14 share. The competition aired the second Trump-Clinton debate from Missouri from 9-10:30 p.m. ET, followed by analysis.

CBS rated a 3.6/11 on the night, ABC a 2.0/6 and Fox a 1.6/5.

The debate also aired on the cable news networks and PBS. Around 64 million watched the debate, 20 million fewer than watched the first debate Sept. 26.

On NBC, a pregame show did a 3.1, same as last week, and the game itself, Green Bay Packers versus New York Giants, a 5.2. (That rating was later updated to 5.9.) That was down from last week’s game, pitting the Kansas City Chiefs versus Pittsburgh Steelers, which did a 6.1. The Oct. 2 game was not up against a debate.

Aided by an NFL overrun, 60 Minutes rated a 3.1 on CBS in the 7:30-9 p.m. slot.

CBS’ debate coverage did a 3.8, ahead of ABC’s 2.9 and Fox’s 1.9.

CBS scored a 2.8 with its post-debate analysis and ABC a 2.1.