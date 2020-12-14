Primetime Ratings Sunday: NBC Wins With Steelers-Bills

NBC easily won the Sunday ratings battle, with Sunday Night Football pacing the net to a big number. NBC got a 3.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 17 share. In second was Fox at 1.8/9.

Football Night in America lost 21% on NBC for a 1.5 and the game, Steelers versus Bills, a 3.8 as Buffalo came out on top. That was up a tenth from Broncos-Chiefs last week.

Fox had Packers-Lions at the start of prime, then The OT at 3.0. The Simpsons got a 1.3, up a mile from when it had no NFL lead in last week, and Bless the Harts shot up 50% to 0.6. Bob’s Burgers rated a 0.6 and Family Guy a 0.7, the pair up a tenth of a point apiece.

CBS got a 0.5/3. 60 Minutes rated a 0.7 and NCIS: Los Angeles grew 25% to 0.5, then NCIS: New Orleans lost 20% for a 0.4. An NCIS rerun closed out prime.

Univision rated a 0.4/2. Aqui y Ahora tallied a 0.5 and Futbol Central a 0.4, then the Liga MX final a 0.4.

ABC and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. A rerun of The Disney Holiday Singalong started off prime on ABC and Supermarket Sweep dropped 17% for a 0.5. Who Wants to be a Millionaire shed 40% for a 0.3 and Card Sharks lost 33% for a 0.2.

Telemundo aired movies Tomb Raider and Precious Cargo.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. The Pandora finale and The Outpost both got a 0.0, the pair both down a tenth.