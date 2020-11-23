Primetime Ratings Sunday: NBC Wins With Chiefs-Raiders

NBC won the Sunday ratings derby, with Sunday Night Football leading the way. NBC rated a 3.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with a 19 share. In second was Fox, which had the NFL at the start of prime, at 2.0/10.

Football Night in America grew 6% to 1.7 on NBC and Chiefs versus Raiders posted a 4.1, up 14% from Ravens-Patriots last week.

Fox had Packers-Colts at 4.3 and The OT at 4.2. The Simpsons went up 25% to 1.5 and Bless the Harts increased 17% to 0.7, then Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both lost a tenth for a 0.6.

ABC did a 0.9/5 and CBS a 0.6/3. ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 29% to 0.5 and the American Music Awards at 0.9, down 47% from last year. Taraji P. Henson hosted the awards.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 0.9, down 55% from last week. NCIS: Los Angeles slid 40% to 0.6, then NCIS: New Orleans tallied a flat 0.5. An NCIS rerun got CBS to the end of prime.

Univision rated a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1. Univision had Aqui y Ahora at 0.3 and Tu Cara Me Suena at 0.4, both up a tenth. Sal y Pimenta got a flat 0.3.

Telemundo had movies Mechanic: Resurrection and Death Wish.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. Pandora and The Outpost both got a 0.1. Pandora went up a tenth and Outpost was flat.