Primetime Ratings Sunday: NBC on Top With Bears-Packers

NBC was the big winner in Sunday prime, with Sunday Night Football leading the way. NBC posted a 3.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. In second was CBS at 1.5/8.

Football Night in America was up 12% to 1.9 on NBC and Bears-Packers scored a 4.0, down 2% from Chiefs-Raiders the week before.

CBS had Chiefs-Buccaneers starting off prime, then 60 Minutes was way up at 2.1. A rerun of The Neighborhood followed, then 1988 movie Coming to America got a 0.5.

Fox scored a 0.5/2 and ABC a 0.4/2. Fox had comedy reruns, then The Simpsons at 0.6, way down from when it had an NFL lead in last week. Special Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas got a 0.4 and Bob’s Burgers slid 17% to 0.5. A Family Guy rerun closed out prime.

On ABC, special Disney Prep & Landing got a 0.4 and Supermarket Sweep was down 38% to 0.5. Who Wants to be a Millionaire dropped 20% to 0.4 and Card Sharks posted a flat 0.3.

Univision also scored a 0.4/2. Aqui y Ahora got a 0.3 and the finale of Tu Cara Me Suena a 0.4. Sal y Pimenta got a 0.3. All three were level with last week.

Telemundo tallied a 0.2/1. Al Rojo Vivo got a 0.1 and movie The Fate of the Furious a 0.3.

The CW was at 0.1/0. Pandora got a flat 0.1 and The Outpost lost a tenth for a 0.0.