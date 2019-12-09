Primetime Ratings: Sunday Football Down on NBC

NBC won the Sunday prime contest, with Sunday Night Football leading the Peacock to a 3.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. In second was football-fueled CBS at 2.1/9.

On NBC, Football Night in America lost 8% for a 2.3 and the pre-game slid 11% to 4.1. The game, Seahawks against Rams, got a 4.1. Last Sunday, Patriots-Texans posted a 5.5.

Ratings from Seattle and Los Angeles are not included in the Nielsen overnights.

CBS had Patriots-Chiefs at the start of prime. Featuring an Adam Sandler interview, 60 Minutes rated a 3.3 after last week’s 1.9 and God Friended Me shot up 67% to 1.0. NCIS: Los Angeles posted a flat 0.7 and Madam Secretary grew 25% to 0.5.

Fox got a 0.9/4 and ABC a 0.6/3. Fox had 2019 Miss Universe. The pageant did a 1.1 last year.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos down 13% at 0.7 and the AFHV special America, This Is You! at 0.6. Kids Say the Darndest Things lost 33% for a 0.4 and The Rookie went up 20% to 0.6.

The CW did a 0.4/2. Supergirl got a 0.6, way up from 0.2 last week, and special Crisis Aftermath a 0.2.

Telemundo posted a 0.4/2. Miss Universo did a 0.4 and 0.5 across two hours, before Celebrando La Corona special did a 0.3.

Univision got a 0.2/1. Enamorandonos: Conquistando El Amor did a 0.2 and 0.3 across two hours and Cronicas got a 0.2.