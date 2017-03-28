Primetime Ratings: Stronger ‘Taken’ Helps NBC

NBC was tops among broadcasters Monday, scoring a 1.9 in adults 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnights, and a 7 share. NBC had The Voice at 2.3, down a tenth of a point from last week, while Taken grew 22% to 1.1.

ABC was next at 1.4/5 as Dancing With the Stars did a 1.6, down 20% from its premiere last week, and Quantico grew 14% to 0.8.

CBS did a 1.0/4, with a couple comedy repeats before a new Superior Donuts at 1.1, up a tenth, and Great Indoors at 0.9, down 36% from its last new airing, then a Scorpion repeat.

Fox had a 0.7/3 with 24: Legacy at 0.9, up a tenth, and APB at 0.6, down a tenth.

The CW weighed in at 0.5/2, as Supergirl did a 0.7 and Jane the Virgin a 0.4. Both were up a tenth of a point over last week.