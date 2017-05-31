Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘World of Dance’ Premiere Leads NBC

NBC enjoyed an easy win among broadcasters Tuesday, as the season premiere of America’s Got Talent did a 2.6, a tenth of a point better than last year’s premiere, before the series premiere of World of Dance did a robust 2.4. NBC had a 2.5 on the night in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, and a 10 share.

Everyone else was playing for scraps. CBS and Fox each had a 0.7/3. CBS had repeats at 8 and 9, then 48 Hours: NCIS lost 17% at 0.5.

On Fox, it was a Lethal Weapon repeat before the Prison Break finale went up 29% to 0.9.

ABC rated a 0.5/2. Downward Dog slipped 30% to 0.7 before repeats of The Middle and American Housewife. Imaginary Mary lost 25% at 0.6 and was followed by more repeated comedies.

The CW had a 0.2/1 on the night. After a repeated The Flash, iZombie fell 25% to 0.3.

Among the Spanish-language combatants, Univision had a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.