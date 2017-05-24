Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘Voice’ Brings Win for NBC

NBC was the top-rated broadcaster Tuesday, putting up a 1.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. A double run of comedy Great News did a 0.7 and 0.8, up from last week’s 0.7 and 0.6, before The Voice finale did a 1.9 across two hours. The Voice did a 1.5 in the 8 p.m. slot last week.

ABC was second with a 1.3/5. Downward Dog rated a 1.0; its premiere last week was a 1.1. The Dancing With the Stars finale did a 1.3, off 28% from last week.

Then it was CBS at 0.8/3. After an NCIS repeat, the Bull season finale slipped 8% to 1.1 and 48 Hours: NCIS rated a 0.6.

The CW and Fox both had a 0.7/3. The CW had The Flash season finale at 1.1, up 22%, and iZombie climbed 33% to 0.4.

For Fox, a double shot of Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a 0.7 and 0.6, same as last week. Prison Break fell 22% to 0.7.

Among Spanish-language players, Univision had a 0.6/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.