Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘Survivor’ Paces CBS

CBS won a tight ratings race Wednesday, tallying a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, and a 6 share. A forceful Survivor led the way. CBS squeaked by NBC’s 1.5/6, with Fox just off the pace at 1.4/5.

CBS had Survivor up 29% to 1.8 from 8 to 10, then special Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo at 1.1.

NBC had Christmas in Rockefeller Center at 1.7, same as last year, then Law & Order: SVU was up 36% to 1.5, and Chicago P.D. grew 8% to 1.3.

On Fox, Empire was down 20% from two weeks ago at 1.6 and Star was a flat 1.2.

ABC did a 1.1/4. The Goldbergs rated a 1.4 and Speechless a 1.1, both flat with their last new airings two weeks before, then Modern Family dropped 6% to 1.6 and American Housewife fell 23% to 1.0. Designated Survivor was down a tenth of a point at 0.7.



Univision was at 0.5/2 and Telemundo at 0.4/2.

The CW rated a 0.3/1. Riverdale did a 0.5 and Dynasty a 0.2, both shows flat.