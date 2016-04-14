Primetime Ratings: ‘Strong’ Preview Is Weak

Fox cruised to a comfy win Wednesday, drama Empire pacing the net to a 2.5 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with an 8 share. Empire did a 3.8, down 10% from the previous week, when American Idol was the lead in. Rosewood rated a 1.2, down 14%.

CBS did a 1.7/6, then ABC at 1.5/5, NBC at 1.2/4 and The CW at 0.3/1.

CBS’ Survivor rated a flat 1.9, then Criminal Minds did a 1.7, down 6%, and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders a 1.5, up 25% from last week.

ABC’s The Middle rated a 1.7, then The Goldbergs a 1.8. Modern Family, with Cam finding his way into a Christian rock band, did a 2.2 and Black-ish a 1.6; all the comedies were flat with last week. Drama Nashville tallied a flat 1.0.

NBC’s competition series Strong previewed to an underwhelming 1.0 across two hours, following The Voice on an atypical night at 1.7.

The CW was in repeats.