Primetime Ratings: Strong Comedies Pace CBS

CBS was the big winner among broadcasters Thursday thanks to its comedies. The Eye scored a 1.7 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnight ratings, and a 6 share. The Big Bang Theory actually fell 8% to 3.3 before The Great Indoors grew 21% to 1.7. Mom was up 31% to 1.7 and Life in Pieces grew 25% to 1.5. Drama Pure Genius fell 20% to 0.8.

Fox and NBC both scored a 1.1/4. Fox had Hell’s Kitchen up 8% at 1.3 and My Kitchen Rules at a flat 0.9.

NBC’s three offerings were flat with their last airings: The Good Place at 1.1, Chicago Med at 1.2 and The Blacklist at 1.0.

ABC did a 0.8/3, with repeated dramas before 20/20 weighed in at 0.9.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats.

On the Spanish-language front, Univision did a 0.7/3 while Telemundo stood at 0.6/2.