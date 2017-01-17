Primetime Ratings: Strong ‘Bachelor’ Paces ABC

ABC was top of the pops on the Monday holiday, The Bachelor pacing the network to a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. The Bachelor ticked up 10% to 2.3 while gamer Big Fan was flat at 0.9.

The Monday before, the broadcasters had the college football championship game on ESPN to contend with.

CBS did a 1.4/4 as its comedies showed a spark. Kevin Can Wait grew 21% to a 1.7 and Man With a Plan climbed 25% to a 1.5. 2 Broke Girls went up 15% to 1.5 and The Odd Couple grew 10% to 1.1 before drama Scorpion did a flat 1.2.

Fox posted a 1.2/4 as Gotham grew 9% to 1.2, while Lucifer fell 8% to 1.1.

NBC showed a 1.1/4 on the night. Celebrity Apprentice went up 9% to 1.2, while Timeless returned down 10% at 0.9, missing its The Voice lead in.

CW scored a 0.4/1, with the Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala airing across its prime.