Primetime Ratings: Stormy Story Paces CBS to Ratings Title

CBS cruised to the Sunday title in ratings, riding NCAA basketball and 60 Minutes to a 2.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 9 share. That trounced the 1.2/5 that ABC put up.

ABC and CBS split the win the previous Sunday.

A March Madness overrun did a 5.9 on CBS, then 60 Minutes, where Stormy Daniels was interviewed by Anderson Cooper about an alleged affair with President Trump, did a 4.0, up from last week’s 1.6. Fully 21.3 million people watched, said CBS. Drama Instinct scored a 1.4, up 40% from its premiere, then NCIS: Los Angeles grew 25% to 1.0 and Madam Secretary climbed 17% to 0.7.

ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos up 13% at 0.9, then American Idol down 6% at 1.7 from 8-10 p.m. Drama Deception took ABC to the end of prime, down 22% for a 0.7.

Fox did a 0.8/3, as Bob’s Burgers went up 14% to 0.8, The Simpsons elevated 25% to 1.0, Brooklyn Nine-Nine did a flat 0.9, Family Guy went down 10% to 0.9 and The Last Man on Earth posted a level 0.7.

NBC rated a 0.7/3. After a Little Big Shots repeat, a new LBS dropped 18% for a 0.9. Genius Junior fell 30% for a 0.7 and Timeless was off a tenth of a point at 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1.