Primetime Ratings: Steep Slide For ‘BH90210’ But Fox Still Prevails

Fox got the top spot in Wednesday prime ratings, as a down but still hearty BH90210 paced the net to a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat NBC’s 0.7/4.

MasterChef fell 11% to 0.8 on Fox before BH90210, a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, plummeted 40% to 0.9.

On NBC, the America’s Got Talent results show, featuring a performance by magician and AGT champ Shin Lim, among others, got a 1.1. It was the first Wednesday results show of the season. Songland did a 0.7 and The InBetween a flat 0.4.

CBS scored a 0.6/3 and ABC a 0.5/3.

Big Brother slid 9% to 1.0 on CBS and led into a pair of SEAL Team repeats.

On ABC, it was a Press Your Luck repeat before the Card Sharks finale and Match Game, both at a flat 0.5.

Telemundo rated a 0.4/2 and Univision a 0.3/2.

On Telemundo, Un Poquito Tuyo got a flat 0.3 and El Final Del Paraiso a level 0.5, then Preso No. 1 dropped 25% to 0.3.

On Univision, Copa de Campeones got a 0.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca did a 0.3, level with its premiere.

The CW got a 0.1/1, with Bulletproof and Hypnotize Me both at that score. Bulletproof was down a tenth and Hypnotize was flat.