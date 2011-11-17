Primetime Ratings: Steady 'X Factor' Leads the Way for Fox
Thanks
to The X Factor's steady 3.8 rating, Fox was able to take the Wednesday
ratings victory in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
ABC's
Wednesday lineup returned from a week off, all of them suffering drops. The
Middle was down 3% to a 2.9, while Suburgatory dropped by 10% to a
2.8. Modern Family posted a season-low 5.5, down 4% and Happy Endings
lost 6% to post a 3.2. At 10
p.m., rookie drama Revenge was off by 13% to a
2.6. The network posted a 3.3/9, good enough for second.
CBS
was narrowly edged by ABC, coming in third with a 3.2/8, though its lineup
experienced slight increases across the board. Survivor was up a tenth
to a 3.3, Criminal Minds went up 9% to a 3.7 and CSI hit a
2.6, also up a tenth.
In
fourth was NBC with a 1.5/4. Up All Night was up 6% to a 1.9, but Harry's
Law was down 15% to a 1.1, a season low. Law & Order:SVU stayed
even with last week's season low 1.9.
Rounding
out the night was The CW at 0.6/2 in A18-49. America's Next Top Model
was steady at 0.8.
