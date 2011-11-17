Primetime Ratings: Steady 'X Factor' Leads the Way for Fox

Thanks

to The X Factor's steady 3.8 rating, Fox was able to take the Wednesday

ratings victory in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC's

Wednesday lineup returned from a week off, all of them suffering drops. The

Middle was down 3% to a 2.9, while Suburgatory dropped by 10% to a

2.8. Modern Family posted a season-low 5.5, down 4% and Happy Endings

lost 6% to post a 3.2. At 10

p.m., rookie drama Revenge was off by 13% to a

2.6. The network posted a 3.3/9, good enough for second.

CBS

was narrowly edged by ABC, coming in third with a 3.2/8, though its lineup

experienced slight increases across the board. Survivor was up a tenth

to a 3.3, Criminal Minds went up 9% to a 3.7 and CSI hit a

2.6, also up a tenth.

In

fourth was NBC with a 1.5/4. Up All Night was up 6% to a 1.9, but Harry's

Law was down 15% to a 1.1, a season low. Law & Order:SVU stayed

even with last week's season low 1.9.

Rounding

out the night was The CW at 0.6/2 in A18-49. America's Next Top Model

was steady at 0.8.