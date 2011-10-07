Primetime Ratings: Steady 'X Factor' Gives Fox Thursday Win

Fox's two-hour X

Factor drove the network to another win on Thursday night, earning an

overall 3.8 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo. The second edition of the "Boot

Camp" portion of the competition series was steady, dropping just a tenth to a

3.8, but will likely be adjusted upwards.

CBS was second at 2.9/8, with The Big Bang Theory reining as the highest-rated show of the night

at 4.4, down 8% from last week. How to Be

a Gentleman fell 7% to a 2.5, while Person

of Interest did the same at 2.5. The

Mentalist was the only show across broadcast to improve, up 8% to a 2.7.

ABC's Charlie's Angels

dipped to a cancel-ready 1.2, down 20% from last week. Grey's Anatomy was down 14% to a 3.0 and Private Practice, down 21% from its premiere to a 2.2, followed

suit. The network earned an overall 2.1/6.

NBC earned an overall 2.0/5. At 10 p.m., Prime Suspect held at 1.5. Earlier in

the night, new comedy Whitney slipped

8% to a 2.3. Community fell 17% to a

1.5, followed by Parks and Recreation dropping

10% to a 1.9 and The Office, down 9%

to a 3.1.

The CW aired new drama The

Secret Circle for a 0.8 in A18-49, down a tenth from last week. The Vampire Diaries also fell a tenth to

a 1.2, giving the network an overall 1.0/3.