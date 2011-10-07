Primetime Ratings: Steady 'X Factor' Gives Fox Thursday Win
Fox's two-hour X
Factor drove the network to another win on Thursday night, earning an
overall 3.8 rating/10 share in the 18-49 demo. The second edition of the "Boot
Camp" portion of the competition series was steady, dropping just a tenth to a
3.8, but will likely be adjusted upwards.
CBS was second at 2.9/8, with The Big Bang Theory reining as the highest-rated show of the night
at 4.4, down 8% from last week. How to Be
a Gentleman fell 7% to a 2.5, while Person
of Interest did the same at 2.5. The
Mentalist was the only show across broadcast to improve, up 8% to a 2.7.
ABC's Charlie's Angels
dipped to a cancel-ready 1.2, down 20% from last week. Grey's Anatomy was down 14% to a 3.0 and Private Practice, down 21% from its premiere to a 2.2, followed
suit. The network earned an overall 2.1/6.
NBC earned an overall 2.0/5. At 10 p.m., Prime Suspect held at 1.5. Earlier in
the night, new comedy Whitney slipped
8% to a 2.3. Community fell 17% to a
1.5, followed by Parks and Recreation dropping
10% to a 1.9 and The Office, down 9%
to a 3.1.
The CW aired new drama The
Secret Circle for a 0.8 in A18-49, down a tenth from last week. The Vampire Diaries also fell a tenth to
a 1.2, giving the network an overall 1.0/3.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.