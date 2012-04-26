PrimetimeRatings: Steady 'Idol' Helps Fox Cruise to Wednesday Win

Facing a night

littered with repeats, Fox was able to easily win Wednesday night with an

overall 4.6 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. American Idol was down just a tenth from last week.

CBS landed in

second with a 1.9/5. The network's only original, Survivor, was down 7%

from last week to a series-low (excluding specials) 2.6.

ABC was right

behind with a third-place 1.8/5. New comedy Don't Trust the B---- inApartment23 suffered without a new Modern

Family as a lead-in, dropping 23% to a 2.0, its lowest rating so far. Revenge

was also down 13% to its lowest-rated episode so far at a 2.0 as well.

NBC finished with

a 1.2/4. Off Their Rockers and Best Friends Forever were even

with last week at 1.6 and 0.8, respectively. RockCenter was up 50% to a 0.9 and

Law & Order:SVU stayed at its series-low

1.6.

The CW rounded out

the night with a 0.4/1. After a repeat of its new series The L.A. Complex,

America's Next Top Model drew a 0.5 rating, down a tenth from last week.