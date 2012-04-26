PrimetimeRatings: Steady 'Idol' Helps Fox Cruise to Wednesday Win
Facing a night
littered with repeats, Fox was able to easily win Wednesday night with an
overall 4.6 rating/13 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. American Idol was down just a tenth from last week.
CBS landed in
second with a 1.9/5. The network's only original, Survivor, was down 7%
from last week to a series-low (excluding specials) 2.6.
ABC was right
behind with a third-place 1.8/5. New comedy Don't Trust the B---- inApartment23 suffered without a new Modern
Family as a lead-in, dropping 23% to a 2.0, its lowest rating so far. Revenge
was also down 13% to its lowest-rated episode so far at a 2.0 as well.
NBC finished with
a 1.2/4. Off Their Rockers and Best Friends Forever were even
with last week at 1.6 and 0.8, respectively. RockCenter was up 50% to a 0.9 and
Law & Order:SVU stayed at its series-low
1.6.
The CW rounded out
the night with a 0.4/1. After a repeat of its new series The L.A. Complex,
America's Next Top Model drew a 0.5 rating, down a tenth from last week.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.