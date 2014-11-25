Primetime Ratings: ‘State of Affairs’ Slides in Second Week

NBC’s State of Affairs slipped to a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 Monday night, down 23% from its premiere last week. The political drama, starring Katherine Heigl, shed 37% of its lead in, The Voice, which was the highest rated show of the night at 2.7 (down 13% from last Monday). Last week State of Affairs lost 26% of its lead-in. NBC was the night’s top-rated network with a 2.4/7.

NBC’s programming was preempted in Baltimore and New Orleans last night for the NFL’s Ravens-Saints game. CBS carried the Jet-Bills game—which was originally scheduled for Sunday but was rescheduled and moved to Detroit because of snow in the Buffalo area—in New York and Buffalo. Broadcasters and their local affiliates also cut into programming for coverage of the grand-jury decision in the Ferguson shooting case.

ABC finished second with a 2.3/6. Part one of the Dancing With the Stars season finale was up one tenth of a point from last week at 2.4. Castle was up 11% from last week at 2.0.

CBS aired a rerun of The Big Bang Theory at 8:30 p.m., drawing a 2.0—up 33% from what the final episode of the recently canceled The Millers in the timeslot last week. Freshman drama Scorpion followed at 9 p.m. and was up 20% from last week. NCIS: Los Angeles was even at 1.7. Comedy 2 Broke Girls led off the night with a 2.2, up one tenth of a point. CBS came in third with a 2.1/6.

Fox was fourth at 1.9/5. Gotham was even with last week at 2.3. Sleepy Hollow was down 13% at 1.4.

The CW averaged a 0.5/1. The Originals drew a 0.6, down one tenth of a point from last week. Jane the Virgin was even at 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, The Originals drew a 0.5 and Jane the Virgin a 0.4.