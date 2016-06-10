Primetime Ratings: Stanley Cup Wins Against Repeats

NBC was tops in a fairly soft night for broadcast TV, the Peacock posting a 1.4 in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 6 share. Live sports ruled a night of repeats, with the Stanley Cup Finals running throughout prime on NBC. The San Jose Sharks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5.

CBS was next at 0.9/3, airing repeated comedies before an encore Code Black.

ABC weighed in at 0.8/3, with film War of the Worlds occupying most of prime.

Fox’s 0.7/3 came from two hours of American Grit, which scored a 0.7 a week ago.

The CW was in repeats.